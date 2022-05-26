Video
New Fire Service DG takes charge

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Observer Desk

Brigadier General Md Main Uddin on Wednesday took charge as the Director General of the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense (FSCD).
Brigadier General Md. Main Uddin replaced Brigadier General Md Sazzad Hussain who officially handed over the charge to the new Director General at a programme held at the FSCD headquarters on Wednesday afternoon, says a press release.
Officers and employees of all levels of the department were present on the occasion. In charge of Media Cell of the FSCD headquarters Deputy Assistant Director Md. Shahjahan Sikder conducted the programme.


