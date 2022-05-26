

Prime Bank introduces first-ever 24X5 trade shop

Under this service, general trade services will be offered from 08:00 AM to 10:00 PM and query-based customer support will be provided from 10:00 PM to 08:00 AM, says a press release.

Details of services of the 24/5 Trade Shop can be found in following link. https://www.primebank.com.bd/index.php/home/trade_shop

Hassan O. Rashid, MD and CEO, Prime Bank has said "Prime Bank has always played an important role in promoting and handling international trade and this 24/5 Trade Service initiative, I believe, will benefit our clients immensely."

