Thursday, 26 May, 2022, 11:42 AM
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Prime Bank introduces first-ever 24X5 trade shop

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Desk

Prime Bank has extended its real-time and customized trade solutions for its diverse local and global clients to 24 hours a day - 5 days a week for efficient and timely service, attending to the growing trade volume of its valued customers.
Under this service, general trade services will be offered from 08:00 AM to 10:00 PM and query-based customer support will be provided from 10:00 PM to 08:00 AM, says a press release.
Details of services of the 24/5 Trade Shop can be found in following link. https://www.primebank.com.bd/index.php/home/trade_shop
Hassan O. Rashid, MD and CEO, Prime Bank has said "Prime Bank has always played an important role in promoting and handling international trade and this 24/5 Trade Service initiative, I believe, will benefit our clients immensely."



