

Community Bank launches e-Learning management, community help desk

The portals was inaugurated by Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank.

Emphasizing on the development of human capital, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited has initiated E-Learning Management System (LMS), - a web-based learning portal, incorporating all modern features and facilities of E-training. All the employees of the bank can access this e-learning portal using their office E-mail credentials to find training course materials like lecture synopsis, video presentation, related laws, circulars etc. from anywhere. Incumbents can apply for online tests through this portal.

Community Help Desk (iTicket) is built with block-chain technology which will enable secured intra-bank communications to track and execute support requests, learning from historical solutions and measure performances as well.

Commenting on the event, Masihul Huq Chowdhury said,"In this era of digitalization, this initiative will make our learning system more convenient and help to take the business, service and compliance of the Bank to the next level."

S. M. Mainul Kabir, DMD and Chief Business Officer, M. A. Qaium Khan, SEVP and Chief Information Officer were also present along with other SMT members and officials of the Bank.









