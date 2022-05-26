

Training on responsible fishing held in Cox’s Bazar

Research associate Shaheed Nasrullah Al Mamun, research assistant Sazeed MehrabSouhardya and Nazia Hossain of ECOFISH II acted as facilitators in the training. Thirty boat skippers of the Bay of Bengal of this area took part in the training.

On the last day of the three-day training, on Tuesday, May 24, Mohammad Kaiser Khasro, UpazilaNirbahi Officer, Teknaf distributed life jackets among the trained boat skippers as the chief guest. Senior Fisheries Officer of TeknafUpazila Md. Delwar Hossain highlighted the need to refrain from fishing in the sea for 65 days announced by the government at the event.

Md. Abul Kalam, General Secretary of Kayukkhali fish landing center Boat-Trawler Owners Association also present at the program.







Training on Marine Biodiversity Conservation and Responsible Fishing Practices was held at Teknaf, Cox's Bazar. The training was held at the Kayukkhali fish landing center of Teknaf, organized by WorldFish Bangladesh's ECOFISH II Activity with USAID funding, says a press release.Research associate Shaheed Nasrullah Al Mamun, research assistant Sazeed MehrabSouhardya and Nazia Hossain of ECOFISH II acted as facilitators in the training. Thirty boat skippers of the Bay of Bengal of this area took part in the training.On the last day of the three-day training, on Tuesday, May 24, Mohammad Kaiser Khasro, UpazilaNirbahi Officer, Teknaf distributed life jackets among the trained boat skippers as the chief guest. Senior Fisheries Officer of TeknafUpazila Md. Delwar Hossain highlighted the need to refrain from fishing in the sea for 65 days announced by the government at the event.Md. Abul Kalam, General Secretary of Kayukkhali fish landing center Boat-Trawler Owners Association also present at the program.