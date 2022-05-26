

Centeon Pharma with Eli Lilly to produce insulin

Major General Mohammad Yousuf, Directorate General of Drug Administration, Dhaka inaugurating Insulin manufacturing plant of Centeon Pharma Ltd recently, says a press release.

According to the opinion of the experts, world standard insulin will be produced by imported raw materials of Insulin from USA, which will contribute a lot to control diabetes of diabetic patients in our country.

In this ceremony, Swapan Kumar Modak, Managing Director and CEO of Centeon Pharma Ltd., Md. Harun Ur Rashid, Deputy Director of Drug Administration, Gazipur and top management executives of the company were present.







With the assistance of world famous pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly & company, USA, world standard Insulin will be made in the plant of Centeon Pharma Ltd, sister concern of International Agencies (Bd.) Ltd., local partner of Eli Lilly & company, USA.Major General Mohammad Yousuf, Directorate General of Drug Administration, Dhaka inaugurating Insulin manufacturing plant of Centeon Pharma Ltd recently, says a press release.According to the opinion of the experts, world standard insulin will be produced by imported raw materials of Insulin from USA, which will contribute a lot to control diabetes of diabetic patients in our country.In this ceremony, Swapan Kumar Modak, Managing Director and CEO of Centeon Pharma Ltd., Md. Harun Ur Rashid, Deputy Director of Drug Administration, Gazipur and top management executives of the company were present.