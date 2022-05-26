realme launches smartphone 9 4G

Youth-favorite brand realme launched its newest additions from its number series and C series through an online launch on their official facebook page.

Available in 3 colors - Sunburst Gold, Meteor Black and Stargaze White with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the realme 9 will be available in an amazing price of BDT 26,990, says a press release.

On the other hand, the realme C35 has the most stylish design in the segment and is priced at only BDT 16,990 BDT. The realme C35 will be available in Glowing Green and Glowing Black with 4GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The realme 9 4G, is equipped with Samsung's ISOCELL HM6 sensor for their main 108MP camera which is the first in Bangladesh.

Both these devices are one of a kind and an innovation in their respective series. These phones are a must have for the youth and both devices will be available at special offers during flash sale at Daraz.

On the 23rd of May at 2PM, there will be flash sale in Daraz where customers will be able to purchase the realme C35 will also be available at special offer of only BDT 15990 during the flash sale and on the 24th of May at 2PM, the realme 9 will be available at a special offer of only BDT 25090 during flash sale.



