Thursday, 26 May, 2022, 11:42 AM
DCCI team off to Kolkata to explore new trade opportunities

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

A 49-member business delegation of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), led by its President Rizwan Rahman left Dhaka for Kolkata on Wednesday to explore new bilateral opportunities for trade and investment.
The core purpose of the visit of this large delegation is to steer the existing friendly economic relation and explore potential business and investment cooperation and opportunities between West Bengal and Bangladesh in wide-ranging avenues, said a press release.
The bilateral relations between West Bengal and Bangladesh hold great promises for the future. West Bengal is a gateway for Bangladesh and India to take forward Bangladesh's comprehensive bilateral economic relations towards a new phase of cooperation.
Strong people to people bondage, common cultural heritage and values, deepening economic and business engagement and enhanced connectivity between Bangladesh and West Bengal unlock new opportunities to achieve our development visions and propel bilateral economic interests.
During the visit, the DCCI delegation will join for several interactive business meetings with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Calcutta Chamber of Commerce, Bengal Chamber of Commerce, Bengal Business Council (BBC) and West Bengal Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBIIDC), followed by a one to one business to business (B2B) match-making session.
The delegation will also visit a few industrial parks in West Bengal. led by DSSI Rizwan Rahman, and   will also meet the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, Minister of Finance, Agriculture and Cooperatives of the West Bengal state government.
The delegation will return to Dhaka on May 28, 2022.


