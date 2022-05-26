

BCI delegation meets GiZ Country Director

BCI President informed GiZ Country Director that BCI is the sole and exclusive chamber of industrial community which represents all sorts of industries of both the public and private sector and endeavors to contribute to the industrialization as well as economic development of the country. It also plays importance role to generate new entrepreneurs in the field of small and micro industry fields. Furthermore, BCI always works for the interest of the industries and tries to remove all kinds of obstructions and impediments.

Other members of the team were Mrs. Priti Chakraborty, Sr. Vice President, BCI, Shahidul Islam Niru, Vice President, BCI, K.M. Rifatuzzaman, Director, BCI and Dr. Ardhendu Shekhar Roy, Secretary General, BCI. Thomas Hubner, Business Scout for Development, GiZ and Dr. Michael Klode, Project Manager, GiZ were also present at the meeting.

GIZ Country Director gave patience in hearing speeches of the president and appreciates his initiatives and thoughts. She expresses her good wishes and pledges to co-operate and work together in the coming days.









