Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 May, 2022, 11:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BCI delegation meets GiZ Country Director

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Business Correspondent

BCI delegation meets GiZ Country Director

BCI delegation meets GiZ Country Director

A five member delegate led by Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez) called on GiZ Country Director Dr. Angelika Fleddermann at her office at Gulshan, Dhakaon Tuesday.
BCI President informed GiZ Country Director that BCI is the sole and exclusive chamber of industrial community which represents all sorts of industries of both the public and private sector and endeavors to contribute to the industrialization as well as economic development of the country. It also plays importance role to generate new entrepreneurs in the field of small and micro industry fields. Furthermore, BCI always works for the interest of the industries and tries to remove all kinds of obstructions and impediments.     
Other members of the team were Mrs. Priti Chakraborty, Sr. Vice President, BCI, Shahidul Islam Niru, Vice President, BCI, K.M. Rifatuzzaman, Director, BCI and Dr. Ardhendu Shekhar Roy, Secretary General, BCI. Thomas Hubner, Business Scout for Development, GiZ and Dr. Michael Klode, Project Manager, GiZ were also present at the meeting.
GIZ Country Director gave patience in hearing speeches of the president and appreciates his initiatives and thoughts. She expresses her good wishes and pledges to co-operate and work together in the coming days.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prime Bank introduces first-ever 24X5 trade shop
Community Bank launches e-Learning management, community help desk
Training on responsible fishing held in Cox’s Bazar
Centeon Pharma with Eli Lilly to produce insulin
realme launches smartphone 9 4G
DCCI team off to Kolkata to explore new trade opportunities
BCI delegation meets GiZ Country Director
Construction of Dr MA Wazed Miah High-Tech Park begins today


Latest News
Taijul fined for throwing ball at Mathews
3 RAB members beat up by locals in Chattogram
Imran Khan demands new elections within 6 days
India to allow wheat export to neighbouring countries
Zelensky rebukes West as Russia closes in key city
UK readies for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Truck-leguna collision leaves 5 dead in Sirajganj
Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal
Donald backs Shakib to claim five-wicket haul
Bangladesh, Serbia keen to further strengthen bilateral partnership
Most Read News
Donald backs Shakib to claim five-wicket haul
Ukraine should give up territory to Russia to reach peace: Kissinger
1st case of monkeypox detected in UAE
Infobip hosts webinar on transforming enterprises' customer experiences
Ramna Batamul blast case death-row convict Abdul Hye arrested
Mango sales target 2,000 crore in Naogaon
India imposes restrictions on sugar exports
DU files case over BCL-JCD clash
Teenager kills 19 children among 21 at Texas elementary school
BCL attacks on female JCD leaders cowardly acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft