Thursday, 26 May, 2022, 11:41 AM
Construction of Dr MA Wazed Miah High-Tech Park begins today

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

RANGPUR, May 25: Construction of Dr. M A Wazed Miah High-Tech Park, Rangpur will begin at Kholishakuri area in the city today (Thursday) to fulfill hopes of young generations and entrepreneurs of the region.
 Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury MP is expected to lay the foundation stone to launch the construction virtually from the capital city by unveiling a plaque of much awaited Dr. M A Wazed Miah High-Tech Park in the morning.
 Officials said State Minister of the ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP will preside over a foundation stone laying function to be arranged on the occasion at Rangpur Zilla Parishad Community Centre in the city.
 Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury is likely to address the function virtually from the capital city as the chief guest.
 Managing Director (Additional Secretary) of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Bikarna Kumar Ghosh will deliver a welcome speech at the function.
 Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohd Abdul Alim Mahmud, Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan, Project Director (Deputy Secretary) of the Learning and Earning Project Md. Humayun Kabir, Chairman of Dr. MA Wazed Miah Memorial Foundation AKM Chhayadat Hossain Bakul, President of district Awami League Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, its General Secretary Advocate Rezaul Karim Raju, President of city Awami League Shafiur Rahman, its General Secretary Tushar Kanti Mandal will address as special guests.
 Talking to BSS, Project Director (Deputy Secretary) of the IT/Hi-Tech Park at District Level (12 Districts) Project A.K.A.M. Fazlul Hoque said preparations have been completed to launch construction work of the High-Tech Park in Rangpur city.
 The process of acquiring land has been completed for constructing the Hi-Tech Park to create an atmosphere for establishing industries on ICT, engineering, electronics, telecommunication and biotechnology and more avenues of employment in this venture.
"Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority is implementing the Taka 176-crore project initiated by the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division to establish knowledge-based IT industries and generate employment for the new IT entrepreneurs," he said.
 Dr. M A Wazed Miah High-Tech Park will have a seven-storey Multi-Tenant Building (MTB) with steel structures, a three-storey ultramodern Cineplex, a three-storey Dormitory and other structures with modern facilities.    -BSS


