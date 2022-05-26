Bank officials can go abroad for Hajj, treatment, foreign-funded workshop: BB

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has amended the bank officials' overseas travel restrictions a day after issuing the notification.

The central bank's latest guideline in this regard has allowed bank officials' travel abroad for Hajj-Umrah, treatment and other emergency purposes at his own cost.

The BB instruction stated, "Travel ban was imposed from Bangladesh to abroad through a circular letter dated 22 May 2022, but restrictions were also imposed on travel to personal initiative also. Personal travel from Bangladesh for special needs, essential treatment, on its own funds will be out of the scope of the ban".

The Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) on Monday (May 23) issued the amendment of the notification and allowed travel abroad for Hajj-Umrah, treatment and other special needs.

Besides, foreign nationals working in bank can go to their home country and officials working in the Bangladesh branch of foreign banks can go to the head office.

They will also be able to participate in training, meetings, seminars, workshops and study tours funded by foreign organizations.

The BB has banned travel abroad for the officials of the central banks, private-state owned banks, financial institutions and leasing companies to curb the spending of forex. -UNB







