BD, Bahrain, Rwanda among Lighthouse Countries: UNDP

The EDISON Alliance for digital inclusion has launched a new programme to accelerate digital inclusion in the "life critical" sectors of health, education and finance.

A network of "Lighthouse Countries" including Bahrain, Bangladesh and Rwanda will work with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on the new programme in their respective countries.

By facilitating new partnerships, incentivizing projects and unlocking capital at scale, the Lighthouse Countries Network will further the EDISON Alliance's 1 billion lives vision of providing affordable digital solutions by 2025.

"More than a third of the world is still offline and left behind," said Derek O'Halloran, Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum. "Many countries are making great progress, but much work still needs to be done. The Lighthouse Country Network will provide a platform for countries both to learn from each other, showcase their successes and access a global network of partners and resources to accelerate their national goals". O'Halloran said.

Inclusive digital transformation is a huge mission for any country that cannot be achieved by governments alone, and would require active participation from the local ecosystem - both public and private sector, said Achim Steiner, Administrator, UNDP. "We are glad to support the Lighthouse Countries Network, and we hope it will bring new momentum to more countries," he said.

Rwanda continues to move towards a cashless economy supported by mobile payments. Working with the EDISON Alliance as a Lighthouse Country, it will prioritize innovative partnerships towards equitable and affordable access to smart mobile devices. "We are excited about the partnership possibilities on the important issue of devices, financial inclusion and broader digitalization that we can achieve through the EDISON Alliance," said Paula Ingabire, Minister for ICT and Innovation, Rwanda.

Bahrain is prioritizing digital inclusion in education to provide digital skills and literacy training to students and to empower women and girls to enter Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) careers. The country will work with fellow EDISON Alliance member, Women in Tech, towards these goals. -UNDP















