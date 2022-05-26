Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 May, 2022, 11:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, Bahrain, Rwanda among Lighthouse Countries: UNDP

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

The EDISON Alliance for digital inclusion has launched a new programme to accelerate digital inclusion in the "life critical" sectors of health, education and finance.
A network of "Lighthouse Countries" including Bahrain, Bangladesh and Rwanda will work with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on the new programme in their respective countries.
By facilitating new partnerships, incentivizing projects and unlocking capital at scale, the Lighthouse Countries Network will further the EDISON Alliance's 1 billion lives vision of providing affordable digital solutions by 2025.
"More than a third of the world is still offline and left behind," said Derek O'Halloran, Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum. "Many countries are making great progress, but much work still needs to be done. The Lighthouse Country Network will provide a platform for countries both to learn from each other, showcase their successes and access a global network of partners and resources to accelerate their national goals". O'Halloran said.
Inclusive digital transformation is a huge mission for any country that cannot be achieved by governments alone, and would require active participation from the local ecosystem - both public and private sector, said Achim Steiner, Administrator, UNDP. "We are glad to support the Lighthouse Countries Network, and we hope it will bring new momentum to more countries," he said.
Rwanda continues to move towards a cashless economy supported by mobile payments. Working with the EDISON Alliance as a Lighthouse Country, it will prioritize innovative partnerships towards equitable and affordable access to smart mobile devices. "We are excited about the partnership possibilities on the important issue of devices, financial inclusion and broader digitalization that we can achieve through the EDISON Alliance," said Paula Ingabire, Minister for ICT and Innovation, Rwanda.
Bahrain is prioritizing digital inclusion in education to provide digital skills and literacy training to students and to empower women and girls to enter Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) careers. The country will work with fellow EDISON Alliance member, Women in Tech, towards these goals.    -UNDP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prime Bank introduces first-ever 24X5 trade shop
Community Bank launches e-Learning management, community help desk
Training on responsible fishing held in Cox’s Bazar
Centeon Pharma with Eli Lilly to produce insulin
realme launches smartphone 9 4G
DCCI team off to Kolkata to explore new trade opportunities
BCI delegation meets GiZ Country Director
Construction of Dr MA Wazed Miah High-Tech Park begins today


Latest News
Taijul fined for throwing ball at Mathews
3 RAB members beat up by locals in Chattogram
Imran Khan demands new elections within 6 days
India to allow wheat export to neighbouring countries
Zelensky rebukes West as Russia closes in key city
UK readies for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Truck-leguna collision leaves 5 dead in Sirajganj
Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal
Donald backs Shakib to claim five-wicket haul
Bangladesh, Serbia keen to further strengthen bilateral partnership
Most Read News
Donald backs Shakib to claim five-wicket haul
Ukraine should give up territory to Russia to reach peace: Kissinger
1st case of monkeypox detected in UAE
Infobip hosts webinar on transforming enterprises' customer experiences
Ramna Batamul blast case death-row convict Abdul Hye arrested
Mango sales target 2,000 crore in Naogaon
India imposes restrictions on sugar exports
DU files case over BCL-JCD clash
Teenager kills 19 children among 21 at Texas elementary school
BCL attacks on female JCD leaders cowardly acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft