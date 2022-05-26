BB re-fixes commemorative gold coin price

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has re-fixed the prices of commemorative gold coins of the 'International Mother Language Day-2000', 'Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman 1920-2020' and 'Golden Jubilee of the Independence 1971-2021'.

From now, a 22-carat gold commemorative coin, each weighing 10-gram, will cost Taka 72,000, said a central bank press release on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Bank increased the prices of such coins considering the rise of gold prices in the local and international market. -BSS











