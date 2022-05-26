

‘BD, Indonesia need to take big action plans to prosper together’

With stable economic growth and a favourable investment climate in Bangladesh, Ambassador Subolo thinks, the prospects of trade and investment are "open wider".

"Bangladesh and Indonesia need to prosper together. Bangladesh and Indonesia essentially need to see themselves as a comprehensive friend and partners," he said while delivering keynote speech at the latest episode of Cosmos Dialogue held virtually on Wednesday.

As the two countries celebrate the 50 years of their bilateral relations the ambassador said, it provides the opportunity to strengthen the economic partnership, deepen bilateral trade and digital economic environment, invest in energy power generation and distribution and enhance people to people connect to power their prosperous future together.

The Indonesian envoy who has held several leadership positions in his diplomatic career, said Bangladesh is also a potential market for Indonesia's strategic and leading industries.

Cosmos Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Cosmos Group, hosted the dialogue titled "Bangladesh-Indonesia Relations: Prognosis for the Future" as part of its ongoing Ambassador's Lecture Series.

The opening remarks were delivered by Cosmos Foundation Executive Director Nahar Khan. The session was chaired by Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, a renowned scholar-diplomat and former Advisor on Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Caretaker Government.

Professor at Department of International Relations, Dhaka University Dr Lailufar Yasmin, Dhaka Courier Executive Editor Shayan S Khan and Honorary Advisor Emeritus, Cosmos Foundation Ambassador (Retd) Tariq A Karim comprised the panel of discussants. Cosmos Foundation Chairman Enayetullah Khan also spoke.

Dr Iftekhar said he has been able to watch Indonesia from a fairly close proximity and it is the largest Muslim majority nation and a key member of the developing eight or D-8 grouping as it is called.

He said he has long admired Indonesia as a "free and active" foreign policy and its leadership role in the ASEAN as Asia Pacific's largest economy.

Indonesia acts in this region in consonance, with its size and location, but avoiding involvement in big power conflicts or rivalries," Dr Iftekhar said.

"As we evolve our bilateral relations, we also bear in mind that there is an evolution of another set of relationships in the region, which are security focus, and Indonesia has shown the way how we can steer clear of involvement in those big power disputes and develop our bilateral relations in a way that it benefits our nations and peoples," he added. Dr Iftekhar mentioned collaboration across a wide spectrum, such as commerce, politics, defense, and culture.

In addition, the Bangladesh army in the past has also used products from the Indonesian Defense Industry (PINDAD Ltd). With a combined Indonesia-Bangladesh market of more than 400 million consumers, there are still ample opportunities in the economic sector to explore and to expand the bilateral trade which currently is exceeding US$3 billion, said the ambassador, adding that investment in the energy sector in Bangladesh is also promising.

















