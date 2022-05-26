Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling

Stocks extended losing streak for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, as the dominant small investor worried of rising living costs continued sell out their shares despite the regulators took fresh steps recently to revamp the ailing market.

DSEX, the prime index of Dhaka Stock Exchange, fell by 23.81 points or 0.38 per cent to 6,187, after losing 74 points in the past two straight sessions. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, a;so fell 7.06 points to 2,287 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 3.82 points to 1,363, at the close of the trading.

Turnover also came down below to Tk 5.13 billion, down 22 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 6.60 billion.

Out of 375 issues traded, 250 declined, 76 advanced and 49 issues remained unchanged.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 120 points to 18,162 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 72 to at 10,896 at close.

Of the issues traded, 187 declined, 51 advanced and 30 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.The port-city bourse traded 6.95 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 151 million.

















