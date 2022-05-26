Video
Tk 10/kg scheme for rice to be extended in next budget

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Business Correspondent

Under the government food-friendly programme, the scope of rice distribution to the poor at a price of Tk 10 per kg will increase in the proposed budget for next year.
The government will increase the programme of giving rice to extremely poor families. 30 kg rice will be given every month under this programme.
The possible budget is going to be Tk 6 lakh 77 thousand 8 hundred and 74 crore. With a budget of Tk 74,000 crore more than the current financial year, the government is planning to bring 11 lakh more people under social security.
However, there will be a deficit of Tk 2 lakh 44 thousand 864 crore in terms of income and expenditure
State Minister for Planning Prof Shamsul Alam said the prices of daily commodities in the global market have gone up due to the Ukraine-Russia war.
Its impact has been felt in the country. The present people-friendly government will therefore increase the scope of the rice distribution program at the rate of Tk10 per kilogram. So that people will not suffer. In a word, more allocations will be made for the social security diversion program. '
As per probable budget data for the next financial year, a total of Tk6745 crore has been estimated for food subsidy in the budget of 2022-23.
It may be mentioned that in the current fiscal year 2021-22, a plan has been taken to procure 32.56 million metric tons of food grains and to distribute 32.75 million metric tons of food grains. So far this year, the progress of food grain procurement is satisfactory at 75 percent.
Electricity is directly involved in determining food prices. The use of electricity for irrigation in modern agriculture is increasing. If the price of fertilizer is not adjusted, an allocation of Tk15,000 crore has been estimated for agricultural incentives in FY 2022-23, he said.


