Jute sector reviving with export of BJMC products under pvt care

Export of privately produced jute products has started on Wednesday, said Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi.

The jute sector has revived with the start of export of jute products produced by KFD Jute Mills Ltd in Chittagong and as the production activities of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) started under private management, creating new employment opportunities in these mills, he said.

The Minister said this while visiting the production facilities of KFD Jute Mills Ltd. in Chittagong, said a press release.

Secretary of Textiles and Jute Md Abdur Rauf who was also accompanying the minister said the Jute ministry has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) through a circulars for 18 jute mills to be leased. Only 5 firms have fulfilled all the terms and conditions."

For the remaining 13 jute mills, 53 proposals have been received from 16 national and international firms through the issuance of a second EOI notification, the secretary said.

"The proposals are being scrutinised and we are hoping to lease a few more at this stage," he added.

Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Textiles and Jute Ministry Md. Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, Textile and others senior officials were present during the visit.

The KFD Jute Mill is currently producing in an average of 10 tons of jute goods daily by 600 workers and Unitex Jute Industries Ltd have so far exported 130 tons of jute products in Vietnam, Tunisia and China while about 600 tons of jute goods are also awaiting for shipment.

Unitex Jute Industries Ltd are going to launch two more production units through modernization. As a result, it could be produced in an average 100 tons of products daily by combining conventional and versatile jute products.

"Hopefully, it will create employment opportunities for 3500 people," said the minister.

Bangladesh Jute Mills Limited in Narsingdi has been leased out and already started production under private management, the minister said, adding a move to lease Crescent Jute Mills in Khulna and Hafiz Jute Mills in Chattogram is underway.

Mohammad Arif, the Chief Financing Officer of Unitex Group, said, "The daily production of this mill was 2-5 tones before it was shut down. Currently, it is producing 10 tones of jute goods per day. Our target is to increase production capacity to 100 tones."

"Separate units will be set up for production of various jute products. Initially, we have invested Tk500 crore and Tk3,000 crore will be invested in phases. We believe the golden days of jute will return," he added.

State-owned jute mills, which were mired in losses and big debts for decades due to graft, inefficiency, lax of management and monitoring, low productivity and outdated machinery, will be revived under private management, industry stakeholders said.

The government closed 25 state-run jute mills under BJMC in 2020 by paying off dues to some 25,000 workers.







