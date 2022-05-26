

Is global food security under threat?



Most worryingly, it has more than doubled just after the outbreak of pandemic. And the pre-pandemic statistics of 135 million people facing this crisis simply suggests how fast the crisis is growing, ringing an alarm bell across the world. According to a latest UN data, 49 million people in 43 countries are on the brink of famine. Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the invaded country alone contributed to 12 percent of global wheat exports, 16 percent of corn exports and 46 percent of global sunflower oil production.



We fear, if the belligerence between Russia and Ukraine, both known as the world's bread basket - jointly producing 30 percent of world's total wheat does not cease anytime soon - devastating impacts of food crisis will only aggravate leading to mass malnutrition and hunger. Moreover, it will spark political unrest from country to country destabilising global peace and harmony by only inviting chaos. And from recent political crises to have erupted in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Indonesia, Peru and Africa, we cannot rule out this possibility.



We urge global leaders to act sensibly and humanely to address the crisis before it is too late. They must re-affirm their collective efforts and responsibility to stave off this imminent curse. What use willpower come of, if humanity gets defeated? The course of Russia-Ukraine War and statements made by top NATO countries' officials suggest that there is little possibility for the war to end anytime soon.



In that case, food security in Bangladesh, already an over-populated country bursting at the seams with an additional burden of over a million Rohingya refugees will also be at possible risk. We urge the government to chalk out well-timed plans and take alternative measures to boost up local production of rice, wheat, edible oil and milk to address the imminent crisis.



At the same time, we request authorities concerned to remain on high alert against any kind of market manipulation that toys with ordinary people's lives in the country on the lame excuse of 'international crises'. A news report, lately published in this daily on UN's study over global food security is deeply worrying. Apart from mounting prices of almost all daily essentials people are already struggling with - the country is surely feeling the heat of the crisis. In fact, skyrocketing price of every daily essentials barely supports the claim that the country has achieved self-sufficiency in food. However, it has been reported that at least 276 million people worldwide are currently facing acute food insecurity.Most worryingly, it has more than doubled just after the outbreak of pandemic. And the pre-pandemic statistics of 135 million people facing this crisis simply suggests how fast the crisis is growing, ringing an alarm bell across the world. According to a latest UN data, 49 million people in 43 countries are on the brink of famine. Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the invaded country alone contributed to 12 percent of global wheat exports, 16 percent of corn exports and 46 percent of global sunflower oil production.We fear, if the belligerence between Russia and Ukraine, both known as the world's bread basket - jointly producing 30 percent of world's total wheat does not cease anytime soon - devastating impacts of food crisis will only aggravate leading to mass malnutrition and hunger. Moreover, it will spark political unrest from country to country destabilising global peace and harmony by only inviting chaos. And from recent political crises to have erupted in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Indonesia, Peru and Africa, we cannot rule out this possibility.We urge global leaders to act sensibly and humanely to address the crisis before it is too late. They must re-affirm their collective efforts and responsibility to stave off this imminent curse. What use willpower come of, if humanity gets defeated? The course of Russia-Ukraine War and statements made by top NATO countries' officials suggest that there is little possibility for the war to end anytime soon.In that case, food security in Bangladesh, already an over-populated country bursting at the seams with an additional burden of over a million Rohingya refugees will also be at possible risk. We urge the government to chalk out well-timed plans and take alternative measures to boost up local production of rice, wheat, edible oil and milk to address the imminent crisis.At the same time, we request authorities concerned to remain on high alert against any kind of market manipulation that toys with ordinary people's lives in the country on the lame excuse of 'international crises'.