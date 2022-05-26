Video
Thursday, 26 May, 2022
Reduce the price of edible oil

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Recently a kind of market manipulation has started in the country's market with the price of edible oil. The price of edible oil is being  pushed up from time to time. The current market price of edible oil has gone beyond the reach of ordinary working people, day labourers and low income people.

As a result of the increase of tk 38 per liter, not only day labourers but also middle income consumers are struggling to buy this much-needed edible oil. Refineries are releasing oil at increased prices in the  domestic market, citing international inflation and supply shortages. As a result of rising  price the  standard of living of low income people in the country has plummeted.

In such a situation, I would like to draw the attention of the government and the concerned authorities to bring the edible oil within the purchasing power of common people, by forming a monitoring team. Strict market regulation is a must and the authorities concerned should remain vigilant in this regard.

Mahmudul Haq Hasan
Dhaka College, Dhaka



