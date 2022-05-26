

Has the ‘Third World War’ begun?



The First World War began in 1914 and ended in 1918. The main reasons for the Great War were militarization in Europe and the rise of Germany, nationalism, the rise of imperialism in Russia, the weak box alliance of the Ottoman Empire, etc. By the end of the war, over 17 million people had been killed, including over 100,000 American troops. It was a huge loss of human civilization. Humanity has lost its way in this Great War.



In just 22 years, we met again World War II (1939-1945). Among the reasons for this Great War were the neutral activities of the League of Nations, the lack of a respectable peace treaty between the victorious and conquering powers of the First World War, the resurgence of German military power in Europe, economic stagnation, re-emergence of alliance system. As a result of the Great War, European and American imperialist states granted controlled independence to their colonies (such as the partition of India in 1947) and smaller states were created as the republics which were, in fact, transformations of neo-imperialism. An estimated 50 people died during World War II.



After the Second World War there were the development of various weapons, including nuclear weapons, the advancement of science, the fierce competition between the two economic systems (capitalism and socialism), the overall control of Japan and Germany, the creation of America's strategic relationship with European powers through NATO, the birth of China as the second socialist country. We observed the dominance of the dollar and the pound, the power struggle between Russia and the United States. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the United States became the sole superpower in the world.



Instead of the League of Nations, the United Nations has been reshaped, creating a Security Council and maintaining the dominance of the five major imperialist powers. In order to keep the dominance of the imperialist power intact, new policies, plans and systems of military power have taken a permanent form. At the same time, humanity and human rights have become more deviant and naked everywhere.



The arms trade of the great powers has flourished and manifested itself in various forms and natures. Economic and technological capabilities and control are as limited as ever in a few European countries, America and Russia.



During the Corona, apparently, the division of the world system became more open. In world management, state institutions and personal interests are shamelessly exposed. During this period, this Russia-Ukraine war has had its direct and adverse effects on the arms trade, food security, uncontrolled prices of various minerals, including oil and fuel, and rising prices, all over the world, including Sri Lanka and Peru. The role and existence of the United Nations has been questionable.



The probable cause of the Third World War lies in the causes of the First and Second World Wars. The economic and political competition between the world's superpowers has cracked the imperialist power control system, and the economic balance between Asia and the Americas and Europe has been shaken by the rise of the Chinese and Japanese economic powers.



The role and reality of Germany against Russia in Europe has been questioned. The touch of instability in the Diaspora has destabilized Pakistan's politics. For political reasons, India is lost today under the pressure of Russia and America. The ceasefire in Yemen has given a new dimension to the Russia-Ukraine war, which has brought new realities to the world Muslim states, including the Middle East. Bangladesh too is facing realities and pressures. Actually, the footsteps of World War III have started since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war. World leaders, particularly the United States and the European Union, have decided to make maximum use of the various units/regulators of soft power against Russia, and action has been taken accordingly.



Every Great War has started in Europe and had gradually spread worldwide. In response to the use of flexible energy by the world powers, the whole world economy, social system, monetary system, trade, etc., have gone into a state of complete war. This is the only difference between World War I and World War III. The use of hard power is currently limited to Ukraine and Russia. It may or may not spread to other countries.



So, this war in the guise of the Third World War is mainly a war between the two superpowers. The character of this war is the same regardless of its flexibility and toughness. As a result, its effects are so devastating that it can lead individuals, society, the state and the world to total destruction. A change in China's policy towards Taiwan due to this war would actually put the world at risk (America's identified enemy China and Taiwan's security ally America).



Now let us look at Bangladesh. We can see the effects of the war on Bangladesh. The foreign ministry has already expressed concern in advance. In the future, the economy dependent on remittances and the garment industry may be at great risk. In particular, the return of permanent residents/workers from Europe to Bangladesh may begin soon. Even if the oil economy of the Middle East benefits, it will not create any additional benefits or increase remittances in the economy of Bangladesh. Bangladesh's economy is largely based on remittances from the Middle East. As a result, Bangladesh's job market and employment will face the reality that there may be a huge number of jobless youth group in Bangladesh as well as skyrocketing prices and inflation of food and other necessities.

Md Momtazu Rahman,

Professor of English at International University of Business Agriculture

and Technology (IUBAT)











