China’s security initiative treasures common prosperity and peace

Chinese president Xi Jinping recently placed a global security initiative at Boao Forum which attracted attention of the world. The initiative is yet to take the shape, but it is clear that the new proposal will point a way forward for the global community to defuse major security risks, safeguard world peace and push the global order in a more just and reasonable direction.



The proposal came at a time when bloc politics and unilateralism pushed Russia and Ukraine into a war. As existing global order is getting threatened by a new type of cold war, hegemonism and power politics are pushing global security governance into further worsening phase. Therefore, peace and development have come under severe challenges. The initiative works against hegemonism and unilateralism and is thus of historic significance.



Key focus area of Global Security Initiative(GSI) are: sustainable security and world peace; territorial integrity and independent choices of development paths, principles of the UN Charter and rejection of the Cold War mentality, unilateralism, group politics and bloc confrontation; legitimate security concerns and indivisible security, peaceful resolution of differences and disputes between countries, opposition of wanton use of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction; maintaining security in both traditional and non-traditional domains and global challenges such as terrorism, climate change, cyber-security and bio-security.



There are security managements among countries in international and regional level. Especially United Nations, as an apex intergovernmental body, is supposed to ensure global order, security and peace for all nations. But the existing international order reveals that the collective security system established by the United Nations Charter which was put into place following the end of World War II has failed to protect international peace and security. GSI covered almost all areas possibly a nation requires for protection and security, respecting UN Charter. So GSI can be seen as UN Plus global security framework, or further development of existing global security order.



The peace and security proposal reaffirm a number of well-founded principles that have anchored human progress over the centuries. The first concern of proposal is synergy of civilization--the idea that each civilization or social system is unique and only through strategic dialogue can world societies peacefully cooperate and overcome common challenges.



The indivisible security, the core of GSI, means ensuring security for all without hegemony or unilateral domination. China wants to uphold the principle of indivisible security by building balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, and oppose the building of national security on the basis of insecurity in other countries.



GSI framework promises to ensure no country can impose unilateral sanctions on countries and use "long-arm jurisdiction" on countries or companies or any other entities. The case on Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou shows how US uses its jurisdiction on Chinese tech giant unilaterally and later instigated Canada to take part in it. It is certainly a violation of global security order. Meng and her company are not the only entities encircled by America's "long-arm jurisdiction"- a power often denounced by China as a cover for US hegemony and "imperialism". GSI specifically wants to deal with this issue.



The security proposal came out in such a way that it appears to be a peer with the earlier Global Development Initiative (GDI) launched on September 21, 2021. More than 100 countries have expressed support for the GDI. Together with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), all of these initiatives treasure one simple motto- "to build a community with a shared future for mankind".



Since Beijing proposed the BRI in 2013, as many as 146 countries, mostly from developing world, have signed up. China's socioeconomic development, specially lifting over 850 million people out of extreme poverty in just three decades, is a message developing countries are translating in their socioeconomic backdrop.



The developing countries have taken Chinese idea of development and common prosperity for humankind which also guarantees peace and stability. The global security initiative is another call for all nations to set a global security framework- a prerequisite for development.



The security initiative is in line with the trend of the times for peace, development, and win-win cooperation, seeks the biggest common ground of the international community, and provides a new path for all countries in pursuing peace and development.



GSI is also rooted in China's independent foreign policy for peace, and unique diplomatic practice and wisdom. GSI is China's unique position of remaining neutral and sharing prosperity. Rallying behind the initiative is wiser option for the world and countries will support the paths of development and peace, rather than Cold War 2.0.

The writer is a contributor











