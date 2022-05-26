Keeping eye on Basel III accord

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on economies worldwide, especially financial markets and organizations. The pandemic, in particular, causes multifaceted crises for banks, primarily through increases in default rates.



This is likely to further increase in developing economies with poor financial market infrastructure. The banking industry in Bangladesh already has a high proportion of non-performing loans (NPLs), and the pandemic is expected to worsen the issue.



Bangladesh's banking system policy framework is now undergoing change, initiated by Bangladesh Bank and coordinated with the authorities. A robust plan has occurred involving changes to the legal framework and proper measures, including developing liquidity management capabilities.



The banks' capital gap as of December 2021 was Tk34, 639 crore, with state-owned banks accounting for 91.67 percent of it. In September of last year, the capital deficit of 11 banks amounted to Tk27, 918, implying that the capital shortfall grew by little more than 24% in three months.



The deficiency of the ten banks at the end of December 2020 was Tk28, 951crore. As a result, the shortage increased by Tk5, 687 crore in one year.



At the end of the previous year, 23 private commercial banks reported a decrease in capital adequacy ratio. Default debts grew by Tk14, 539crore last year as was partially revoked the loan moratorium facility.



The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's (BCBS)- Basel accord III is the best way to overcome this. It is a prior global standard-setter for the efficient regulation of banks. The accord guarantees that financial institutions have enough money to grip unexpected losses. The order boosts the regulation, supervision, and practices to enhance financial stability.



Conducting such a development is not possible without the source of a robust banking system in the economy.

The let-down of Basel II regulations caused Basel III to create. Its goal was to work along with Basel I and Basel III frameworks and code and furnish extra protection to banks during challenging periods by being more conventional.



Consequently, working out the most cost-effective model for Bangladesh in implementing Basel III will be critical.



According to the most recent statistics released by the Bangladesh Bank on March 10, 2022, the banking system faced substantial capital erosion last year, primarily due to increased default loans.



According to Bangladesh Bank data, the capital adequacy ratio, which refers to a bank's risk-weighted credit exposures, fell to 11.08 percent at the end of December 2021 from 11.64 percent the previous year.



According to Basel III - an internationally approved set of rules created for banks - the minimum requirement for maintaining a capital adequacy ratio is 10%.



The most significant challenge the banking sector of Bangladesh will face while implementing Basel III is balancing the interests of the business against the regulator's needs.



It will drive considerable challenges that need to be understood and addressed, like different approaches adopted by other countries to implement Basel III, the issues surrounding managing data quality and stress testing, and the point of auditing the regulatory data and additional information.



The services of banks and financial institutions are critical for each nation's transaction flow and the global economy to maintain a healthy economic system and promote production, saving, investment, and efficient and dependable industrial growth.



Bangladesh Bank (BB) began preparations to adopt Basel III for bank businesses operating in Bangladesh by 2014, and on March 31, 2014, BB provided a road plan for implementing Basel III in Bangladesh.



Basel III liquidity rules, especially the Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and the net stable funding ratio (NSFR), have been customized to the circumstances of Bangladesh and are now being monitored.



As a developing country, Bangladesh depends on its banking sector to make a place for itself. BCBS plays a vital role in achieving that success especially the Basel III. There are some opposite views of critics of Basel III.



The most severe criticism levelled about Basel III is what it does not do. Many of Basel II's issues go unresolved in Basel III. Thus, while Basel III aimed to strengthen the capital ratio's numerator, it did little to improve the denominator, which many would say required the most significant modification.



However, evidence suggests that Basel III will take place on time and considerably impact the financial system's operation. Banking will be safer but more expensive, with far-reaching consequences throughout the economy.



Despite the dull nature of economic and regulatory debates, the Basel III process is worth keeping an eye on, ultimately benefiting our banking sector.

Md Fahmedul Islam Dewan, General Secretary, North South University Law & Mooting Society, Recipient of the prestigious DLA Piper Scholarship

















