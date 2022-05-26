

Challenges and way out in microfinance programme during C-19 pandemic



As mentioned the Government of Bangladesh declared a nationwide holiday (lockdown) several times and imposed strict restrictions on the movement of people to protect against to spread of Coronavirus; Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA) was also issued notice for its licensed NGO-MFIs not to collect loan instalments. The authority also gave notice for not classifying the non-collected loan instalments. Thus microfinance organizations in Bangladesh had to face challenges.



By discussing with the concerned people of microfinance organizations it is known that the net income from the Service Charge has been reduced during COVID-19 for the reasons as per the Government decision, the microcredit programme was operated on a limited scale for about several months in 2020 and 2021 due to Coronavirus pandemic; disbursement and realization of credit money could not be done fully during this period; the MRA has instructed to all its licensed NGO-MFIs for not creating pressure to credit beneficiaries for the realization of the credit money.



However, the local administration was also restricted to collect loan instalments. The borrowers who are willing to pay back the money only realization can be made from them. In these circumstances, the net income from the service charge was reduced. So, the microfinance organizations especially the small and medium type organizations faced the challenge to provide the salary of the staff and meeting up other expenses.



On the other hand, during the COVID-19 pandemic, borrowers failed to pay back the loan instalment. A good portion of them was compelled to shut down their income-generating activities (IGAs) during the lockdown. Microcredit borrowers were bound to spend the loan capital on household expenses. Borrower's monthly personal and family income was decreased during the lockdown period. It indicates that as they had no income during this period they were forced to spend their savings money.



It is also known that it became difficult for microcredit borrowers to bear household expenses. During the pandemic, their IGAs were hampered but not stopped fully. Some of them paid back their loan instalment timely. They also mentioned that some of the borrowers had to sell their auto van or shop to meet their household expenses. The loan borrowers could not work so their income was less, they had to pass their days with one or two meals a day and they suffered a lot during this time.



The concerned personnel of several small and medium type microfinance organizations mentioned that although the microfinance programme was hampered for the last two years now it is improving gradually. The current recovery rate is almost 96 per cent which was fallen from 50 to60 per cent on average during the last two years.



To collect the overdue credit amount due they have taken steps like encouraging the borrowers to start their IGAs/ business as soon as possible; maintaining regular communication with credit borrowers; motivating them to take a new loan by repaying the previous loan and strengthening the group-based motivation programme.



They also mentioned that it needs to aware the credit borrowers about COVID-19 that it is one type of disease like other diseases and not to get panic; to provide them with some incentive or new loan to start their IGAs/ enterprises and give them chance to take a new loan by repaying the previous loan.



They think that the relationship between the borrowers and the loan officer should be deeper, and more tolerant than before. They also expect that organizations should be more supportive of their credit workers at this time of the coronavirus situation. The organization should give some incentive to its workers who are working at the grassroots level.



The concerned personnel also mentioned that small and medium type microfinance organizations have prepared a strategic plan to collect the overdue money and give more time in the field to motivate the credit borrowers. Moreover, some microfinance organizations got incentive packages or bank money at a lower rate of interest to disburse among the microcredit beneficiaries. It helped those organizations to sustain themselves. However, they are also hopeful that if the Coronavirus situation does not get worse then it would not be difficult to run the microcredit programme. Now mass people are considering Coronavirus as a disease like other diseases. Thus, in the mid to long term, there may be no serious effect on microcredit programmes.



We have witnessed a great catastrophe like Coronavirus Pandemic worldwide last two years. The economy of the whole world has been damaged due to this pandemic. Moreover, the war between Russia and Ukraine has fallen the world at a greater risk. Everything is changing rapidly. Another virus namely monkeypox is spreading out. In this context, microfinance can play a vital role to restore this economy.



The COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdown hampered the normal operation of the microcredit programmes. It has also affected thousands of credit borrowers financially, socially and psychologically. But despite all these challenges microcredit programme is advancing again step by step.

The writer is a researcher

and development worker











