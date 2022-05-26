Video
Home Countryside

14 injured in Patuakhali, Munshiganj clashes

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Our Correspondents

At least 14 people were injured in separate clashes in two districts- Patuakhali and Munshiganj, in two days.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Four people including a union parishad (UP) member were injured during a clash between two groups of villagers in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The clash took place in between two local groups in Dipasha Village at around 7pm.
Of the injured, critically wounded three were sent to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bauphal Police Station (PS) Al Mamun confirmed the incident.
MUNSHIGANJ: At least 10 people were injured, including three sustained bullet injuries, during clashes between two groups of Awami League in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.
Locals said activists of former Mollakandi UP chairman Mohsina Haque Kalpona and incumbent chairman Ripon Hossain Patwari locked into altercations in Mackhati and Rajarchar areas in the morning centring the election of school managing committee election in the area.
Both the groups were, later, engaged in clashes over the issue, leaving at least 10 persons injured.
Of the injured, three received bullet injuries and they are now receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Eight to 10 houses were vandalised during the clashes, said the victims of two areas.
Munshiganj Sadar PS OC Abu Bakar Siddiq said on information, police went to the scene and took the situation under control.



