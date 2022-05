An orientation meeting with journalists was held in Rangamati













An orientation meeting with journalists was held in Rangamati CS office conference room in the town on Wednesday to mark the National Vitamin A+ Campaign-2022. The campaign will be conducted from June 4 to 7 across the country. Rangamati Deputy CS Dr Arefin Azim and Dr Imrul Hasan were also present at the meeting organized by the district health department. photo: observer