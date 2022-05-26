8 killed in separate road mishaps

Eight people including two minor children and a woman have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Sirajganj, Naogaon, Barishal, Rajshahi, Tangail, Laxmipur and Khulna, in three days.

SIRAJGANJ: A college student was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jishan, 19, son of Jewel Sheikh, a resident of Somaj Kalyan Mor area under Sirajganj Municipality. He was a student of Chhongachha Technical College.

The injured is Sifat Hossain, 18, son of Mamun, a resident of the same area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam said Jishan and Sifat were going to Chhongachha in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, an unidentified bus hit the motorcycle in front of Khokshabari Health Complex on the Sirajganj-Kazipur Regional Highway, leaving Jishan dead on the spot and Sifat seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The injured was taken to the hospital, the OC added.

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: A minor boy was killed and his father seriously injured in a road accident in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 6, son of Raninagar Sher-e-Bangla Government College Lecturer Jahangir Alam. Jahangir Alam along with his family members lived in a rented house in Chakmunu area of the upazila sadar for work purpose.

Police and local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit a motorcycle carrying Jahangir and Abdullah in Helipad Mor area on the Raninagar-Naogaon Road at around 9am. At that time, the father-son fell on the road. At the same time, a mini truck crushed them, leaving the minor child dead on the spot and his father critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Injured Jahangir was taken to Raninagar Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Raninagar PS OC Md Shahid Akanda confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A woman was killed and her husband injured as a truck hit a van in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rowshan Begum, wife of Mannan Sarder.

Police and local sources said a truck rammed into a van carrying the duo in Purba Sujankathi area on the Barisal-Gopalganj Road at around 7am, leaving Rawshan dead on the spot and her husband the van driver Mannan severely injured.

The injured was admitted to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

However, police recovered the body of Rowshan Begum from the scene and kept it in the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Agailjhara PS OC Md Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A man was killed as a truck rammed into his motorcycle on a road in Godagari Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ali Ahsan, 16, son of Mojibur Rahman, a resident of Anupnagar area in Chapainawabganj District.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Ahsan in Abhia Kamarpara area on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Road at around 2:30 pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Godagari PS OC (Investigation) Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.

TANGAIL: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Yasin Hossain Kanan, 23, son of Amir Hossain, and Shahidul Islam, 26, son of Siddique Mia, residents of Kumarjani Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Kanan and Shahidul were going to Tangail from Mirzapur in the morning riding by a motorcycle. When they reached at Mirzapur Bypass area of the Dhaka-Tangail Highway, a goods-laden truck coming from the opposite direction crushed their motorcycle, leaving Kanan dead on the spot and Shahidul critically injured.

Locals rescued Shahidul, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Gorai Highway PS OC Azizul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this connection.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A minor child was killed and her mother injured in a road accident in Raipur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ishrat Jahan, 2, daughter of Md Yusuf, a resident of Dakshin Keroa Village in the upazila.

The injured is Rabeya Akhter, mother of the deceased.

Police and local sources said Rabeya Akhter along with her minor daughter was returning home from Raipur Bazar in the morning riding by an auto-rickshaw.

The auto-rickshaw turned turtle while giving side to a bicycle in Jiner Mosjid area on the Raipur-Kapilatali Road, which left Ishrat Jahan dead on the spot and her mother injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members as no complaint was received with Raipur PS.

Rabeya Akhter was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Raipur PS OC Shipon Barua confirmed the incident.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Khulna on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Ujjal Biswas, 33, son of Baburam Biswas, was a resident of Mathbaria Malopara area in the upazila. He was a fish trader by profession.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ujjal was going to Keshabput Warehouse from the house for selling fish on May 16 riding by a motorcycle. Another motorcycle hit his motorcycle in Sujapur area at that time, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to a local hospital.

He was, later, shifted to Khulna City Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

However, Ujjal succumbed to his injuries there on Monday afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.















