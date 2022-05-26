Video
Home Countryside

Birth anniversary of Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam was observed in Thakurgaon

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Birth anniversary of Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam was observed in Thakurgaon

Birth anniversary of Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam was observed in Thakurgaon

The 123rd birth anniversary of Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam was observed in Thakurgaon on Wednesday. To mark the day, the district administration organized a discussion meeting, prize-giving ceremony and cultural function in Zilla Parishad auditorium in the town. Thakurgaon DC Dr Md Mahbubur Rahman was present as chief guest while Additional District Magistrate Ram Krishna Barman presided over the programme. SP Md Jahangir Hossain and Thakurgaon Municipality Mayor Anjuman Ara Begum Banya were also present at that time. The photo shows a winner of a competition receiving a prize.    photo: observer


