Lightning kills farmer at Raipur

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, May 25: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Raipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Manik Mia, 55, a resident of Ward No. 2 under Keroa Union in the upazila.

Ward Member Shipon Molla said thunderbolt struck Manik Mia at around 11:30pm while he was catching fish in a water body in the area, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, the family members recovered the body and took it to the house, the ward member added.

Officer-in-Charge of Raipur Police Station Shipon Barua confirmed the incident.














