Quality hospital services stressed in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, May 25: District hospital management committee meeting was held on Tuesday noon with Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, who is also chairperson of the hospital management committee, in the chair.

The meeting was held in the circuit house conference room. It was attended by Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Md Hasanat Yousuf Zaki said, the nine-storey under-construction building will be completed by end of the year, and then the hospital will be promoted to 250-bed one to address sufferings of patients.

The CS also said, an ICC ambulance given by the Indian government is the only ambulance.

He added, 25 doctors are providing services to patients.

There is no shortage of doctors except eye consultant and surgery. A 71 per cent corona vaccinations including booster dose have been completed in the district.

Minister said, "We should be thankful to the present government, especially the Health Ministry for their cordial support."

He stressed the need for keeping ECG services open for 24 hours to ensure quality services.

He also asked for regular monitoring of hospital services and holding monthly committee meeting.

Action will be taken against any one if found guilty, he warned.

"We are committed to providing world class health facilities in the district," he maintained.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Zahedur Rahman, Acting Superintendent of Police Mollah Azad Hossain, Residential Medical Officer Dr. Nizam Uddin and other committee members were present at the meeting.











