Tk 77 lakh drugs, goods seized, 514 arrested in  8 months  

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, May 25: An effective anti-drug campaign is going on in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.

Police are carrying out their routine operations in a new manner. In the last eight months, Gurudaspur Upazila Police Station (PS) have made a remarkable change in marketing and trading of illegal drugs.

The new officer-in-charge (OC) joined the PS on September 6 in 2021. Since then to May 22 this year, the PS has seized huge drugs and arrested 514 including drugs traders. A total of 363 regular cases were filed in these connections.

Seized drugs worth about Tk 33,40,950, included heroin 243 grams, hemp 49 kgs and 941 grams, choli mod (wine) 12,761 litres, 939 bottle phensidyls, and 3,880 yaba pills.

Besides, other seizures included 300 kgs of silver ornament, worth about Tk 25.5 lakh, and Indian Rupee worth Tk 1, 94,370. One private car worth Tk 15 lakh and three mobile sets worth Tk 70,000 were seized.

Things including drugs worth total Tk 76, 55,320 were seized in eight months.

Also, one motor cycle, 45 mobile sets, 15 autos, and 12 vans --all lifted -- were recovered.

OC Md Abdul Matin said, none will be spared if even any police member is found engaged in illegal drug trading or gambling.

"We are working to build a nice future society, free of drugs, gambling, terrorism, teenage crimes, stealing-robbery and militancy," he added.









