UN rights chief speaks with Xi amid criticism of China trip

BEIJING, May 25: Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on Wednesday via video link with U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who is on a visit that has drawn criticism from rights groups and which the United States has called a mistake.

While Bachelet's six-day trip will include a visit to the western region of Xinjiang, where her office said last year it believed mostly Muslim ethnic Uyghur people had been unlawfully detained, mistreated and forced to work, there was no mention of it in either side's public remarks.

Xi told Bachelet that China's development of human rights "suits its own national conditions", and that among the various types of human rights, the rights to subsistence and development were primary for developing countries, according to China's official Xinhua news agency.

"Deviating from reality and copying wholesale the institutional model of other countries will not only fit badly with the local conditions, but also bring disastrous consequences," Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

Bachelet said that her meetings with Xi and other officials had been a valuable opportunity to speak directly about human rights issues.

"For me, it is a priority to engage with the government of China directly, on human rights issues, domestic, regional and global," she said at the beginning of her meeting with Xi.

"For development, peace and security to be sustainable - locally and across borders - human rights have to be at their core," she said.

Critics have said they doubted Bachelet would be granted necessary access to make a full assessment of the rights situation in Xinjiang. Bachelet has called for unfettered access in Xinjiang, but China has said her visit would be conducted in a "closed loop", referring to a way of isolating people within a "bubble" to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said his country would give higher priority to human rights issues in dealing with China, following new media reports on mass detention of Uyghurs between January and July of 2018. -REUTERS