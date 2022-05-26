Pakistan capital blockaded ahead of opposition protest

ISLAMABAD, May 25: All roads leading to Pakistan's capital Islamabad were blocked on Wednesday ahead of a rally called by ousted prime minister Imran Khan, with police deploying tear gas to disperse supporters in one major city.

Since being removed from power through a no-confidence vote last month, the international cricket star-turned-politician has heaped pressure on the country's fragile new coalition government by staging mass rallies demanding fresh elections.

In a centrepiece showdown with his rivals, Khan plans on Wednesday to lead tens of thousands of people from his power base in the northwestern city of Peshawar to the capital, where supporters from other cities also hope to gather.

"We will reach Islamabad at all costs. We will deal with any obstructions... and follow the orders of our leader," shopkeeper and protester Irfan Ahmad, 34, told AFP in Peshawar. -AFP







