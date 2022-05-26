|
This handout photo taken on May 25 and provided by the South Korean Defence Ministry in Seoul shows South Korea firing a Hyunmu-2 missile from an undisclosed location on South Korea's east coast during a live-fire exercise aimed to counter North Korea's missile test. North Korea fired a volley of missiles early on May 25, including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, just hours after US President Joe Biden left Asia after a trip overshadowed by Pyongyang's sabre-rattling. photo : AFP