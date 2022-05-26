Seven matches of national women's handball decided in opener

Seven matches of the EXIM Bank 33d National Women's Handball competition were decided on the opening day (Wednesday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.

In the day's matches, Panchagarh District Sports Association (DSA)defeated Naogaon DSA by 28-22 goals after leading the first half by 16-9 goals, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP thrashed Rangamati Hill Tracks DSA by 51-2 goals after dominating the first half by 28-0 goals, Bangladesh Police Handball team defeated Rangpur DSA by 35-5 goals after dominating the first half by 19-1 goals, Jamalpur DSA outclassed Gopalganj DSA by 34-4 goals after

dominating the first half by 19-2 goals, Madaripur DSA defeated Dinajpur DSA by 13-4 goals after leading the first half by 7-4 goals and Rangamati Hill Track DSA overpowered Faridpur DSA by 9-7 goals after dominating the first half by 4-2 goals. -BSS















