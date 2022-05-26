Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 May, 2022, 11:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh hockey team face Malaysia today

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215

Bangladesh national hockey team face upper ranked Malaysia in their third and last Pool B match of Hero Asia Cup scheduled to be held today ( Thursday) at the Bung Karno Sports Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The match kicks off at 1 pm (BST).
Ahead of the match against Malaysia, the Bangladesh national hockey team had their practice under the supervision of Bangladesh's Malaysian coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy.  
Earlier, Bangladesh suffered a massive 1-6 goal defeat to strong South Korea in their opening Pool B match but bounced back to register a 2-1 goal victory over Oman in their second group match.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tsitsipas back from brink as French Open clouded by Wimbledon row
Benzema needs final triumph to make Champions League his own
Klopp named Premier League manager of the year
Seven matches of national women's handball decided in opener
Chelsea sale gets green light from UK government
Bangladesh hockey team face Malaysia today
Dhaka test sniff draw as rain consume half of day-3 play
Liton moves up in ICC Test player rankings


Latest News
3 RAB members beat up by locals in Chattogram
Imran Khan demands new elections within 6 days
India to allow wheat export to neighbouring countries
Zelensky rebukes West as Russia closes in key city
UK readies for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Truck-leguna collision leaves 5 dead in Sirajganj
Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal
Donald backs Shakib to claim five-wicket haul
Bangladesh, Serbia keen to further strengthen bilateral partnership
Mango sales target 2,000 crore in Naogaon
Most Read News
Donald backs Shakib to claim five-wicket haul
Ukraine should give up territory to Russia to reach peace: Kissinger
1st case of monkeypox detected in UAE
Infobip hosts webinar on transforming enterprises' customer experiences
Ramna Batamul blast case death-row convict Abdul Hye arrested
Mango sales target 2,000 crore in Naogaon
India imposes restrictions on sugar exports
DU files case over BCL-JCD clash
Teenager kills 19 children among 21 at Texas elementary school
BCL attacks on female JCD leaders cowardly acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft