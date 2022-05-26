Bangladesh hockey team face Malaysia today

Bangladesh national hockey team face upper ranked Malaysia in their third and last Pool B match of Hero Asia Cup scheduled to be held today ( Thursday) at the Bung Karno Sports Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The match kicks off at 1 pm (BST).

Ahead of the match against Malaysia, the Bangladesh national hockey team had their practice under the supervision of Bangladesh's Malaysian coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy.

Earlier, Bangladesh suffered a massive 1-6 goal defeat to strong South Korea in their opening Pool B match but bounced back to register a 2-1 goal victory over Oman in their second group match.














