Dhaka test sniff draw as rain consume half of day-3 play



Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain (C) celebrates after bowling out Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha (not pictured) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 25, 2022. photo: AFP

Guests were 282 for five on Wednesday twilight when the play of the day called off due to bad light. Angelo Mathews was batting on 58 and Dinesh Chandimal was on 10 at that juncture of the game. Sri Lanka are still trail by 83 runs.

Earlier in the morning, resuming from overnight's 143 for two, Sri Lanka lost the wicket of night-watchman Kasun Rajitha in the very 2nd ball of the day. Shakib Al Hasan gave Bangladesh the 2nd breakthrough within the early hour picking up the wicket of Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who chipped in with 80 runs.

The intense shower begins at SBNCS about half an hour before the lunch break and continued as long as two hours. And hence, the game resumed at 4:00pm (BST). The life-line of the day's game therefore, extended half an hour.

Two unbeaten batters Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva resumed batting on 25 and 30 respectively in evening and both of them picked up individual fifties. Dhananjaya pulled 58 runs together before being caught behind the wickets.

Shakib notched three for 59 and Ebadot Hossain took the rest for 78 runs.

Bangladesh on Monday, opted to bat first winning the toss but lost top five batters within 6.5 overs. Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan among the top five were returned for respective ducks. Opener Joy was bowled out cleanly in the very 2nd ball of the game, Tamim followed Joy in the next over while Shakib was dismissed in the first ball he faced as the 5th batter.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto and skipper Mominul Haque had gone for eight and nine runs respectively.

Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten 175 and Liton Das's 141 run's splendid innings duo however, gave Bangladesh to a heavily built total of 365 run's first innings.

Lankan speedster duo Kasun Rajitha and Avishka Fernando shared all but one Bangladesh wickets between them. Rajitha picked up the maiden fifer of his career. He hauled five for 64 and Avishka claimed four for 93.











