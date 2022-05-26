Video
Thursday, 26 May, 2022, 11:37 AM
Liton moves up in ICC Test player rankings

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225

DHAKA, May 25, 2022 (BSS) - Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Liton Das got the reward of his super consistency in Test cricket by moving to 17th position in the ICC Test player rankings.
Liton, who previously was in 20th position, moved up three places after notching 88 in Bangladesh's only innings against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Chattogram, an ICC statement said today.
Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal are other Bangladesh batters to advance in the latest weekly rankings update after scoring centuries that took Bangladesh to a total of 465.
Mushfiqur, who made a patient 105, is up four places to 25th, while Tamim has gained six places to reach 27th position following his innings of 133.
The Chattogram Test was drawn after largely dominated by Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews who scored 199 in the first innings of the Test moved five places to 21st among batters in the list led by Australia's Marnus Labuschagne.
Sri Lanka middle-order batters Kusal Mendis (up four places to 49th) and Dinesh Chandimal (up six places to 53rd) have also gained following useful knocks in both innings.
In the rankings for bowlers, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has inched up one place to 29th after finishing with four wickets in the match, while off-spinner Nayeem Hasan's career-best figures of six for 105 in the first innings see him progress nine places to 53rd.
Sri Lanka medium-fast bowler Kasun Rajitha has moved from 75th to 61st after taking four wickets and Asitha Fernando is now in the top 100 of the list led by Australia captain Pat Cummins.    -BSS


