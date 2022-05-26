Video
Home Back Page

Gaffar Chy’s body to arrive in Dhaka Saturday

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

The body of prominent writer and columnist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury will arrive in Dhaka under the state management on Saturday.
Departing from London's Heathrow Airport, a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Gaffar Chowdhury's body will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Saturday noon, said Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem.
Bangladesh High Commission in London has already completed the process of sending the body to Bangladesh under full state management at the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, she said.
Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury came to London in 1974 for the treatment of his wife with the overall support of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
According to Gaffar Chowdhury's wishes, he will be buried beside his wife at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard.
Arrangements have also been made to send Gaffar Chowdhury's family members to Dhaka by the same flight, she added.
On May 19, the veteran journalist died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in London at the age of 88.
British-Bangladeshi community and other admirers paid their last respect to prominent writer and columnist Gaffar Chowdhury - best known for writing the lyrics of "Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano" - following his first Namaz-e-Janaza held in London's Brick Lane mosque on the following day.    -UNB



