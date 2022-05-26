Hearts of BNP leaders jitter as Padma Bridge is built: Quader

Road Transport Minister and Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the hearts of the BNP leaders are burning as the long-cherished Padma Multiple Bridge is set to be inaugurated on June 25 next.

"When the country's people are happy as the Padma Bridge has been built, the BNP and its allies have been suffering from agony in their hearts," he said while speaking at the member renewal function and Eid reunion of Chattogram City unit of Awami League, joining virtually from his official residence here.

Quader said once BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia stated that there would be no bridge as the government would fail to construct it. "The Padma Bridge has been constructed and now we are waiting for its inauguration," he added.

Calling upon the AL leaders and workers across the country to get prepared on the occasion of Padma Bridge inauguration on June 25 and the AL's founding anniversary on June 23, he said today cheerfulness is prevailing among the people all over Bangladesh, including the people living on the banks of the Padma River.

Criticising the BNP for its misrules, the AL general secretary said the party has nothing to show before the country's people ahead of the upcoming general elections.

"During the BNP's reign, there was nothing to show to the people except the corruption of Hawa Bhaban and (BNP acting chairperson) Tariq Rahman, and the embezzlement of orphans' money by its leader," he said. -BSS









