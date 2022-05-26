Fakhrul urges people to rise against ‘misrule’ of AL govt

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday urged the people to wake up to end the 'misrule' of the current government.

"We have to get out of the misrule, fascism, injustice and repression that have engulfed entire Bangladesh. We have to wake up and free ourselves," he said.

Fakhrul was speaking at a discussion arranged by Jatiyatabadi Sangskritik Foundation at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 23rd birth anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

He said Poet Nazrul is now very relevant in the current context of Bangladesh. "I often remember him and his poems. We have to cross the inaccessible mountain and dangerous gigantic desert being imbued with his poems to overcome the current situation in the country."

The BNP leader slammed the government for what he said its repressive acts and said their party chief Khaleda Zia is now under house arrest while Tarique Rahman is in exile outside the country. "Cases have been filed against 35 lakh pro-democracy people in Bangladesh," he said.

Referring to the Bangladesh Chhatra League's attack on the leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal on the Dhaka University campus on Tuesday, he said, "We still have to see that women are being subjected to extreme torture on the university campus. This is where Nazrul Islam is most relevant." Fakhrul urged the young generation to wake up and awaken others to overcome the current situation in the country. -UNB















