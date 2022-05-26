Works of 9.5km long Karnaphuli Bank Dam to complete in Dec

CHATTOGRAM, May 25: The construction works of the 9.5-kilometre long embankment-cum- marine drive from Chaktai to Kalurghat bridge on the west bank of the river Karnaphuli involving taka 2.275 billion have been progressing fast.

Kazi Hasan Bin Shams Chief Engineer of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) told the Daily Observer that construction works of 8 km long embankment have already been completed.

The land of 1.50 kilometres from Kalurghat Indstrial area to Railway bridge have been acquired, he said.

CDA had issued notice to the owners of the land of the area. After making payment of the land value, CDA will go for construction of the 1.5 km long embankment. The works in this area had been delayed due to delay in acquisition of land.

Hasan said, the acquisition of land in 1.50 km from Kalurghat Industrial area to Kalurghat Railway bridge had been delayed due to various bottlenecks. Presently, the problem has been solved and the lands have been acquired.

But the construction works in 8 km long area have been completed, CDA Chief Engineer claimed.

Earlier, the schedule time for completion of the project had been extended for one year more. The schedule time for completion was June 2021 last. But it has been extended to June 2022 next for second time. Currently, the deadline has been extended to December next.

The construction works of the project was inaugurated in June 2019 last with the construction of a sluice gate at the estuary of Chaktai canal. Eleven more sluice gates will be constructed at the estuary of 11 canals of the city under this project.

The project was approved in the meeting of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) held on April 25 in 2017.

The embankment-cum-road will be a four-lane one and its height will be 24 feet above from the sea level and 80 feet in width as per the guidelines of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and survey of the Chattogram Metropolitan Master Plan of 1995. A total of 12 high-tide protection regulators and pump-houses will also be installed at the mouths of 12 canals to quickly remove rain water from the city area to canals.

If the marine drive is constructed, the vehicles bound for north and northeastern region of Chattogram from the southeast will directly reach Kaptai, Rangunia and Boalkhali upazilas of the district without entering the city.











