BD-India joint Naval exercise begins at Bay  

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
Our Correspondent

The fourth edition of the India-Bangladesh Navy Coordinated Patrol commenced in the Northern Bay of Bengal. Indian Navy's warships, INS Kora and INS Sumedha have arrived at Mongla Port. Commander of Mongla Naval Base, on behalf of the Commanding Officer of Khulna Naval Zone, welcomed two Indian war ships at the port jetty on Tuesday. photo : ispr

KHULNA, May 25: With the participation of Bangladesh and Indian Naval war ships, fourth Coordinated Patrol and bilateral treaty rehearsal has been continuing at the selected area of the Bay of Bengal.
Under the supervision of Flotila West, two warships namely 'INS KORA' and 'INS SUMEDHA' of India and two warships 'BNS ALI HAIDER' and 'BNS ABU UBAIDAH' of Bangladesh are jointly patrolling and rehearsing from May 22. It will continue till May 27, an ISPR release said on Tuesday .
Both the countries' warships will return to their own naval fleet on May 27, the press release said, after completion of Coordinated Patrol of the two Indian warships have already anchored at the Mongla Port jetty yesterday.
 A disciplined and colourful band party of Bangladesh Navy welcomed their Indian counterparts with enthusiasm and naval heritage during their arrival. Commander of Mongla Naval Base, on behalf of the commanding Officer of Khulna Naval Zone, welcomed two Indian warships at the port jetty. High officials of Bangladesh Navy and representatives from Indian High Commission were present at the event, the release added.
Strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation, the two friendly neighbouring countries have been jointly began rehearsal at the Bay since 2018.


