BD, FAO sign 5-yr framework to accelerate pace of agricultural transformation

Bangladesh government and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Wednesday signed a new five-year 'Country Programming Framework (CPF), 2022-26' which will accelerate the pace of agricultural transformation as a strategic planning and management tool.

Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Fatima Yasmin and FAO Representative in Bangladesh Robert D Simpson signed the CPF on behalf of their respective authorities at a programme held on the day at the Planning Commission in Dhaka. Economic Relations Division (ERD) Joint Secretary and Chief of UN Wing Kabir Ahamed spoke of the importance of the CPF signed between the two authorities.

According to a press release of the FAO issued on Wednesday, the CPF 2022-26 is a strategic planning and management tool that provides the FAO with a sound basis for developing its mid-term country programme, in line with the policies and development priorities of the government.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the key document which prioritizes sustainable and green agri-economic growth with a focus on women and youth as well as delivery of healthy, safe and nutritious food.

In the programme, Robert D Simpson said, "This new CPF will be built on the successes of our several decades of partnership with Bangladesh, as we enter a new phase of collaboration that focuses on climate resilient and sustainable agriculture, food exports, inclusivity, and nutrition security. Moving forward, investing in science and research, and embracing digitalization, will be the key to accelerating progress even further. This CPF will help to achieve these ambitions."

The CPF 2022-26 sets out FAO's strategic priorities, key areas of technical cooperation, and medium-term country-level programming activities. It aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2022-2026, the 8th Five Year Plan, the 2030 Agenda, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the Perspective Plan for 2041, he added.

He said it also reflects FAO's Strategic Framework 2022-2031 which seeks to support the 2030 Agenda through the transformation to more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food systems for better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life.







