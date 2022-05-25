Video
Haji Salim appeals against jail term

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Awami League MP Haji Mohammad Salim has filed an appeal to the Supreme Court's Appellate Division to overturn his 10-year jail term in a corruption case.
Salim's lawyer Sayeed Ahmed Raza filed a leave to appeal petition against the imprisonment order on Tuesday.
Tanvir Ahmed, Salim's other lawyer, said, "The petition seeks to overturn the imprisonment order upheld by the High Court. An appeal has also been made for his bail."
Salim turned himself in
to the court and pleaded for bail in the case on Sunday, but Judge Shahidul Islam of the Dhaka Seventh Special Judge's Court scrapped his plea. He was later sent to Keraniganj Central Jail.
A day after he landed in prison, he was moved to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.
The ACC prosecuted Salim during the military-backed caretaker government in 2007 on charges of having assets beyond his means and concealing income information.
A special court in 2008 sentenced him to 13 years in jail -- 10 years on charges of gaining wealth from unknown sources and three years for hiding the information.
It also sentenced his wife Gulshan Ara Begum to three years in jail on charges of abetting the crimes of her husband.
After hearing Salim and Gulshan's pleas against the verdict, the High Court acquitted them of the charges in 2011.
The ACC then challenged the High Court judgment in the Supreme Court's Appellate Division.
In 2015, the top court scrapped the High Court verdict and ordered a rehearing of Salim's appeal.
After the rehearing, the panel of Justice Md Moinul Haque Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Hoque upheld Salim's 10-year jail sentence for having wealth beyond means, but acquitted him of the charges of hiding information.
The High Court dismissed the appeal of Gulshan Ara against her conviction by the lower court in the case as she died, while the plea was being heard.
The High Court also ordered him to surrender. Salim had until May 24 to fulfil the order to surrender but created a controversy by travelling abroad on Apr 30.    -bdnews24.com



