40 injured in DU



A clash between activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal in Central Shaheed Minar area on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At around 9:00am on this day, leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal were gathering at the base of Central Shaheed Minar as they were supposed to hold a pre-scheduled protest programme at TSC centering the BCL attack on two JCD activists in front Janata Bank took place on Sunday night. As soon as they (JCD) tended to move towards TSC from the Shaheed Minar, suddenly, Salimullah Muslim Hall unit, Jagannath Hall unit and Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall unit of Chhatra League swooped on them with rods, stamps, wooden and bamboo sticks.

JCD leaders said at least 25 leaders and activists including a Central Vice President, Organising Secretary and DU branch convener were injured - 10 of them injured immensely - in this attack and they were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Central Islami Bank Hospital immediately. Some of them are now in ICU, JCD leaders said.

Other than this, at least 15 others were injured at different places on the campus including at Modhur Canteen, Doel Chattar, Curzon Hall, VC Chattar and TSC.

However, different hall units of BCL equipped with rods, sticks and sharp weapons took positions at several points of the campus since morning so that Chhatra Dal could not get access to the campus.

Apart from this, eyewitnesses said some leaders of Zahurul Haque Hall and Haji Mohammad Mohsin Hall unit of BCL were seen distributing native weapons among the activists in front of Janata Bank at TSC at around 11:30am. At this time, Zahurul Hoque Hall Secretary Rubel Hossain and Mohsin Hall President Shahidul Hoque Shishir were present among others.

JCD central Joint-Secretary Md Rakibul Islam Rakib said BCL attacked them without any provocation and with the explicit order of its' central President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee.

He further said they were moving towards TSC peacefully, adding, "We didn't even chant slogans."

On the other hand, BCL DU branch Secretary Saddam Hussain said Chhatra Dal was trying to create a chaos on the campus.













