Wednesday, 25 May, 2022
No Monkeypox cases detected in BD: BSMMU VC  

He urges all to be careful of pet animals

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed urged to be careful of their pets as the Monkeypox virus spreads from animals to humans.
Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed made the remarks at an emergency press conference at BSMMU on Tuesday.
BSMMU Vice-Chancellor said, "We got information
from all over the world that the virus is spreading from animal. We will tell those who have pets in their house to be careful. Protect yourself from pet bites, scratches or saliva."
Referring to rumours that Monkeypox has been identified in the country, he said, "We do not have any information on the admission of Monkeypox patients in our database. Above all, the role of media personnel in preventing such rumours was immense. The country has been able to resist a big rumour today mainly due to the vocal role of media personnel. I am personally grateful to the media again."
Noting that BSMMU is ready to treat patients, he said, "We have all the facilities here. Our doctors, nurses, health workers are ready. If a Monkeypox patient ever comes to us, we are ready to treat him."
Prof Afzalun Nesha, chairman of the Department of Virology, Dr Sohail Mamun Arafat, Prof of the Department of Internal Medicine, Prof Dr Md Zahid Hossain, Vice-Chancellor (Research and Development), Prof AKM Mosharraf Hossain, Vice-Chancellor (Education), Prof Md Habibur Rahman Dulal, Proctor of BSMMU, Prof Swapan Kumar Tarafdar, Registrar of BSMMu and others were also present at the press conference.


