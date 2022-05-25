Video
Dhaka wants UN actions to ensure early repatriation of Rohingyas

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has urged the United Nations (UN) to take practical actions to ensure early repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland- Myanmar.
He also underscored the importance of starting the work of UN bodies in Bhasan Char following up the signing of a MoU between the Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR in October, 2021.
Momen made the call when newly appointed Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Gwyn Lewis presented her credentials to the Foreign Minister at State guesthouse Padma on Tuesday.
She handed over a letter from Secretary General Antnio Guterres, thereby officially entering into her new role by succeeding Mia Seppo.
The Foreign Minister welcomed Lewis to Bangladesh and expressed deep appreciation for long-standing cooperation between Government of Bangladesh and the UN in diverse fields ranging from development, peace and women empowerment.
Minister Momen briefly touched upon the historical root and background of Rohingya crisis.
He thanked the UN bodies for standing beside Bangladesh with humanitarian assistance.    -UNB


