BCL attack on JCD at DU baseless: Home boss

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal has said that Chhatra League didn't attack Chhatra Dal at Dhaka University. It's totally baseless. He said law enforcers will take action if any attempt is made to create anarchy.

The Home Minister was talking to reporters at the home ministry's conference room at secretariat on Tuesday (May 24).

Responding to a question

over clash between Chhatra League and Chhatra Dal, the Home Minister said, "It's an independent country. Multiparty democracy is well established in this country.

"The field of politics here is always open to all. Law enforcers take stern steps against those who try to create anarchy and stand against people."

At about 9:30am on Tuesday, Chhatra League and Chhatra Dal locked in a violent clash on the Dhaka University campus, which left 40 leaders and workers including JCD's central organising secretary injured.











