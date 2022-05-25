Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 6:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BCL attack on JCD at DU baseless: Home boss

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal has said that Chhatra League didn't attack Chhatra Dal at Dhaka University. It's totally baseless.  He said law enforcers will take action if any attempt is made to create anarchy.
The Home Minister was talking to reporters at the home ministry's conference room at secretariat on Tuesday (May 24).
Responding to a question
over clash between Chhatra League and Chhatra Dal, the Home Minister said, "It's an independent country. Multiparty democracy is well established in this country.
"The field of politics here is always open to all. Law enforcers take stern steps against those who try to create anarchy and stand against people."
At about 9:30am on Tuesday, Chhatra League and Chhatra Dal locked in a violent clash on the Dhaka University campus, which left 40 leaders and workers including JCD's central organising secretary injured.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Haji Salim appeals against jail term
40 injured in DU
No Monkeypox cases detected in BD: BSMMU VC  
Dhaka wants UN actions to ensure early repatriation of Rohingyas
BCL attack on JCD at DU baseless: Home boss
Hajj flights rescheduled on June 5
Inclusive policy for overseas employment needed: Anisul
No hotels, water taxis in Hatirjheel Lake: HC


Latest News
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
Bank officials can travel abroad for Hajj, treatment
AL would come to power through next polls: Quader
Rajshahi, Chapai both get GI certificate for Fazli
BNP starts movement dialogue with political parties
AFC Cup: Kings stay in race beating Indian 2nd tier champions
US ambassador voices concern over DSA in Bangladesh
Rumourmongers should seek apology before using Padma Bridge: Hasan
Padma Bridge to be named after Padma River
Bangladesh to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India
Most Read News
Coastal community in fostering blue economy of Bangladesh
Japan hosts Quad summit seeking unity on countering China
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
US policy toward Taiwan 'has not changed': defense secretary
BCL-JCD clash at DU, 30 injured
5 killed, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
The faces from China's Uyghur detention camps
US designates Colombia as major non-NATO ally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft