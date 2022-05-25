Hajj flights rescheduled on June 5

The government has finally rescheduled the date of Hajj flights to June 5 from May 31 following the demand of the country's Hajj agencies and proposal of the Saudi government.

According to the new schedule, the flights carrying Bangladeshi pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj this year will begin on June 5 instead of May 31.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Tuesday issued a circular disclosing the decision taken at a ministry

meeting on following the request of the Saudi government and demand of the Hajj agencies. Earlier, the ministry decided to start the Hajj flights from May 31 at an inter-ministerial meeting.

But, the country's Hajj agencies have been demanding deferment of the schedule claiming that it wouldn't be possible for them to start sending pilgrims from May 31 as they have got very short time to complete the Hajj registration process, issuance of visa and other necessary processes.

In the meantime, the Saudi authorities on Monday sent a letter to Bangladesh to reschedule the date.

This year, a total of 57,586 Bangladeshi pilgrims will get chance of performing Hajj. The Saudi government has decided to allow 10 lakh pilgrims for Hajj this year in a neo normal situation.

Of the Bangladeshi pilgrims, 31,000 people will travel on 75 flights of Biman Bangladesh and the rests of the pilgrims will travel by the Saudi Arabian Airlines and Flynash Airlines.

This year, the government has fixed Tk1.40 lakh as plane fare whice was only Tk1.28 lakh in 2019.

Hajj is open to those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and are under the age of 65. Pilgrims travelling from abroad will also need to have a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before their departure to Saudi Arabia.

