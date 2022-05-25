Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 6:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hajj flights rescheduled on June 5

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

The government has finally rescheduled the date of Hajj flights to June 5 from May 31 following the demand of the country's Hajj agencies and proposal of the Saudi government.
According to the new schedule, the flights carrying Bangladeshi pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj this year will begin on June 5 instead of May 31.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Tuesday issued a circular disclosing the decision taken at a ministry
meeting on following the request of the Saudi government and demand of the Hajj agencies. Earlier, the ministry decided to start the Hajj flights from May 31 at an inter-ministerial meeting.
But, the country's Hajj agencies have been demanding deferment of the schedule claiming that it wouldn't be possible for them to start sending pilgrims from May 31 as they have got very short time to complete the Hajj registration process, issuance of visa and other necessary processes.
In the meantime, the Saudi authorities on Monday sent a letter to Bangladesh to reschedule the date.
This year, a total of 57,586 Bangladeshi pilgrims will get chance of performing Hajj. The Saudi government has decided to allow 10 lakh pilgrims for Hajj this year in a neo normal situation.
Of the Bangladeshi pilgrims, 31,000 people will travel on 75 flights of Biman Bangladesh and the rests of the pilgrims will travel by the Saudi Arabian Airlines and Flynash Airlines.
This year, the government has fixed Tk1.40 lakh as plane fare whice was only Tk1.28 lakh in 2019.
Hajj is open to those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and are under the age of 65. Pilgrims travelling from abroad will also need to have a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before their departure to Saudi Arabia.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, some 25 lakh people used to travel every year to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Haji Salim appeals against jail term
40 injured in DU
No Monkeypox cases detected in BD: BSMMU VC  
Dhaka wants UN actions to ensure early repatriation of Rohingyas
BCL attack on JCD at DU baseless: Home boss
Hajj flights rescheduled on June 5
Inclusive policy for overseas employment needed: Anisul
No hotels, water taxis in Hatirjheel Lake: HC


Latest News
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
Bank officials can travel abroad for Hajj, treatment
AL would come to power through next polls: Quader
Rajshahi, Chapai both get GI certificate for Fazli
BNP starts movement dialogue with political parties
AFC Cup: Kings stay in race beating Indian 2nd tier champions
US ambassador voices concern over DSA in Bangladesh
Rumourmongers should seek apology before using Padma Bridge: Hasan
Padma Bridge to be named after Padma River
Bangladesh to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India
Most Read News
Coastal community in fostering blue economy of Bangladesh
Japan hosts Quad summit seeking unity on countering China
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
US policy toward Taiwan 'has not changed': defense secretary
BCL-JCD clash at DU, 30 injured
5 killed, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
The faces from China's Uyghur detention camps
US designates Colombia as major non-NATO ally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft