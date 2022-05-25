Inclusive policy for overseas employment needed: Anisul

Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, Anisul Islam Mahmud, on Tuesday said that an inclusive policy has to be formulated for the overseas labour market as it is the number one foreign currency earning sector.

"The inclusive policy has to be made not only for labour migration to Malaysia, but for entire labour market," Mahmud, also a Jatiya Party lawmaker, said while speaking a views exchange meeting organised by BAIRA Combined Democratic Front (BAIRA Sammilito Gonotantrik Jote) as chief guest at a city hotel in the capital.

He also said Malaysia is a prospective country for Bangladesh as the

Southeast Asian country needs huge number of labour for its plantation and palm oil sector.

Anisul said the labour migration has to be low cost, safe and migrants have to be paid due wages.

Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysia on December 19, 2021.

Earlier, Malaysia halted hiring labour from Bangladesh in 2018 citing irregularities in recruiting process.

However, following the diplomatic efforts by the government, Malaysia agreed to recruit migrants.

But, when the Malaysian government moved to recruit labour through only 25 recruiting agencies against above 1,500 valid agencies, a section of recruiting agencies protested against the move under the banner of 'BAIRA Syndicate Birodhi Mohajote (BAIRA Anti Syndicate Grand Alliance).

"Being the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee, I have attended the meetings of both the groups as I want to listen. The market has to be opened and the policy has to be fixed. If we want to make a system, everyone has to cooperate," Anisul Islam Mahmud said.

Criticising the recruiting agents, he said, "The recruiting agencies have a responsibility as it's not just finished after sending the migrants. This is a matter of their livelihood."











