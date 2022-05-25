Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 6:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Inclusive policy for overseas employment needed: Anisul

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Staff Correspondent

Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, Anisul Islam Mahmud, on Tuesday said that an inclusive policy has to be formulated for the overseas labour market as it is the number one foreign currency earning sector.
"The inclusive policy has to be made not only for labour migration to Malaysia, but for entire labour market," Mahmud, also a Jatiya Party lawmaker, said while speaking a views exchange meeting organised by BAIRA Combined Democratic Front (BAIRA Sammilito Gonotantrik Jote) as chief guest at a city hotel in the capital.
He also said Malaysia is a prospective country for Bangladesh as the
Southeast Asian country needs huge number of labour for its plantation and palm oil sector.
Anisul said the labour migration has to be low cost, safe and migrants have to be paid due wages.
Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysia on December 19, 2021.
Earlier, Malaysia halted hiring labour from Bangladesh in 2018 citing irregularities in recruiting process.
However, following the diplomatic efforts by the government, Malaysia agreed to recruit migrants.
But, when the Malaysian government moved to recruit labour through only 25 recruiting agencies against above 1,500 valid agencies, a section of recruiting agencies protested against the move under the banner of 'BAIRA Syndicate Birodhi Mohajote (BAIRA Anti Syndicate Grand Alliance).
"Being the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee, I have attended the meetings of both the groups as I want to listen. The market has to be opened and the policy has to be fixed. If we want to make a system, everyone has to cooperate," Anisul Islam Mahmud said.
Criticising the recruiting agents, he said, "The recruiting agencies have a responsibility as it's not just finished after sending the migrants. This is a matter of their livelihood."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Haji Salim appeals against jail term
40 injured in DU
No Monkeypox cases detected in BD: BSMMU VC  
Dhaka wants UN actions to ensure early repatriation of Rohingyas
BCL attack on JCD at DU baseless: Home boss
Hajj flights rescheduled on June 5
Inclusive policy for overseas employment needed: Anisul
No hotels, water taxis in Hatirjheel Lake: HC


Latest News
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
Bank officials can travel abroad for Hajj, treatment
AL would come to power through next polls: Quader
Rajshahi, Chapai both get GI certificate for Fazli
BNP starts movement dialogue with political parties
AFC Cup: Kings stay in race beating Indian 2nd tier champions
US ambassador voices concern over DSA in Bangladesh
Rumourmongers should seek apology before using Padma Bridge: Hasan
Padma Bridge to be named after Padma River
Bangladesh to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India
Most Read News
Coastal community in fostering blue economy of Bangladesh
Japan hosts Quad summit seeking unity on countering China
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
US policy toward Taiwan 'has not changed': defense secretary
BCL-JCD clash at DU, 30 injured
5 killed, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
The faces from China's Uyghur detention camps
US designates Colombia as major non-NATO ally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft