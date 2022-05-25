No hotels, water taxis in Hatirjheel Lake: HC

In a full text of a verdict, the High Court described the water and beauty of Hatirjheel Lake as an "invaluable resource" and advised to stop all types of mechanical vehicles including water taxis in the lake.

"Every drop of water is very valuable. There is no other resource in the world that is more valuable than water and drinking water. Therefore, it is essential to prevent the contamination of every drop of water, " the HC bench comprising Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Razik Al Jalil came up with the verdict in a full text released on Tuesday.

The 55-page long HC verdict is now available on the website of the Supreme Court, where the HC bench gave four directives, some advises as well as declared

the case as mandamus in order to protect the environment and beauty of Hatirjhel Lake.

In its verdict, the HC said, "Hatirjheel's water and its spectacular beauty are invaluable resources. This invaluable resource cannot be destroyed or damaged in any way."

"All the hotels, restaurants and commercial establishments allotted in Hatirjheel project area have been declared invalid and out of jurisdiction and those must be evicted within 60 days after receiving the copy of this judgment in order to protect the environment and beauty of Hatirjheel Lake," according to the verdict.

The HC directive said, "According to the constitution, environment law, water law and Turag Nadi judgment, Hatirjheel area of the capital Dhaka including the lung Begunbari canal which is known as 'Hatirjheel' is 'public trust property' and national property of the people."

"All the hotels, restaurants and commercial establishments allotted in Hatirjheel project area were declared invalid and out of jurisdiction," according to the verdict.

The verdict reads, "All hotels, restaurants and commercial establishments must be evicted from the Hatirjheel area within 60 days after receiving the copy of this judgment."

Allocation and construction of all kinds of commercial establishments including hotels and restaurants in Hatirjheel area is illegal and illegal according to constitution, environment law, water law and judgment of Turag River, the verdict said.

In its verdict, the HC bench gave some advised to protect the environment and beauty of Hatirjheel project.

The HC verdict advised to form a separate authority namely "Hatirjheel Lake Conservation, Development and Management Authority," which will be directly under the supervision of Prime Minister's Office.

It also advised the government to jointly appoint the Department of Engineering of Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) and 24th Engineering Construction Brigade of Bangladesh Army as the permanent consultant for Hatirjheel project.

The HC verdict also advised the authorities concerned to install 'international standard toilets' under the ground for public use and to take step in providing free drinking water to the public at prescribed distances at the project area.

The HC verdict also advised to create separate lanes for pedestrians, bicycle lanes and the physically challenged.

It advised the authorities concerned to prohibit the use of all types of mechanical vehicles and water taxi service in the lake as it is harmful for water and to make the lake a fish sanctuary.











